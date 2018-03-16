"Азаттык" радиосу иш тажрыйбасы бар IT-адисин издейт

TECHNICIAN

Reporting to the Bureau Chief in Bishkek, the Technician is responsible for the sound quality of the output, computers and the computer network system in the office, and gives technical support to journalists in the live or recorded programme-making process.

MAIN DUTIES:

Is familiar with the bureau output (Kyrgyz and other Services represented in the Bishkek bureau)

Keeps abreast of relevant technological developments on various platforms and continuously updates his/her knowledge and skill including his/her English language skills

Records and transmits material for broadcasting as directed

Provides telephone, audio and video connection between the Prague headquarters and the Bishkek Bureau during live shows and at other times

Maintains awareness of the local broadcast sound environment

Maintains and operates broadcasting and other related equipment, local electricity power generator, etc., and carries out regular maintenance

Maintains the FTP and network infrastructure

Strengthens his skills in the use of Office 365(Microsoft Outlook, Power Point, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word), Adobe CC, and other software required in bureau

Reports technical deficiencies and problems in a timely manner to the Bureau Chief/ Bureau Administrator/ Prague technical team and suggests the speediest and most cost-effective solutions

Assists the team with specialist and engineering knowledge in maintaining, in terms of sound and computer-related issues, the output’s competitiveness in the local media environment

Gives support, as required, with the introduction and installation of new software and technology in the bureau

Strengthens familiarity with new radio editing equipment and audio and video editing software such as Adobe Premiere, After Effects, Adobe Audition, etc.

Provides basic training to journalists in equipment use and computer and software use, as required

Contributes to creating and maintaining a positive work environment

Records and responds to requests for help and provides technical solutions to desktop computer users.

Configures, installs, maintains and supports desktop computers, laptop computers, printers, monitors and other general peripherals.

Watches and oversees all operations and ensures all technical sides of the operations and equipment -- electricity, heating, computers, Internet, he/she also takes care of all documentation work for them.

Is the key person in our relations with local Internet provider, electricity, heating and other companies.

Other duties may be added, as specified by management

Qualifications & Competencies

Three (3) to five (5) years of experience providing desktop support

Ability to troubleshoot, rebuild, reconfigure, and repair Windows 7/10 desktop OS

Ability to take ownership of tickets and problems assigned, accurately record work performed, and troubleshoot issues (in person, by telephone, or via remote access) in a timely fashion

Knowledge and experience managing and supporting Active Directory, Office 365, Server 2012, and Microsoft Office

Knowledge and experience configuring and maintaining end-user laptops

Knowledge and experience performing general preventative maintenance tasks on computers, laptops, printers, and peripheral equipment

Experience with multiple operating systems, including Windows 7/10, IOS, and Android

Ability to multitask, prioritize projects, and deliver on commitments

Flexibility to work non-traditional hours when necessary in a deadline-oriented environment

Proven customer service skills and effective time management, planning and organizing skills

Ability to function effectively in a team environment

Ability to work effectively with minimal supervision and maintain a professional demeanor under stress

Capable of lifting and moving computers, monitors, printers, and other IT peripherals

Education / Certifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent combination of education and experience

English language Working Knowledge, Oral + Written (Mandatory)

Kyrgyz (Native)

Russian