"Азаттык" радиосу иш тажрыйбасы бар IT-адисин издейт. Англис тилинде жазылган резюмени Azattyk.hr@gmail.com дарегине жибериңиз.
TECHNICIAN
Reporting to the Bureau Chief in Bishkek, the Technician is responsible for the sound quality of the output, computers and the computer network system in the office, and gives technical support to journalists in the live or recorded programme-making process.
MAIN DUTIES:
Is familiar with the bureau output (Kyrgyz and other Services represented in the Bishkek bureau)
Keeps abreast of relevant technological developments on various platforms and continuously updates his/her knowledge and skill including his/her English language skills
Records and transmits material for broadcasting as directed
Provides telephone, audio and video connection between the Prague headquarters and the Bishkek Bureau during live shows and at other times
Maintains awareness of the local broadcast sound environment
Maintains and operates broadcasting and other related equipment, local electricity power generator, etc., and carries out regular maintenance
Maintains the FTP and network infrastructure
Strengthens his skills in the use of Office 365(Microsoft Outlook, Power Point, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word), Adobe CC, and other software required in bureau
Reports technical deficiencies and problems in a timely manner to the Bureau Chief/ Bureau Administrator/ Prague technical team and suggests the speediest and most cost-effective solutions
Assists the team with specialist and engineering knowledge in maintaining, in terms of sound and computer-related issues, the output’s competitiveness in the local media environment
Gives support, as required, with the introduction and installation of new software and technology in the bureau
Strengthens familiarity with new radio editing equipment and audio and video editing software such as Adobe Premiere, After Effects, Adobe Audition, etc.
Provides basic training to journalists in equipment use and computer and software use, as required
Contributes to creating and maintaining a positive work environment
Records and responds to requests for help and provides technical solutions to desktop computer users.
Configures, installs, maintains and supports desktop computers, laptop computers, printers, monitors and other general peripherals.
Watches and oversees all operations and ensures all technical sides of the operations and equipment -- electricity, heating, computers, Internet, he/she also takes care of all documentation work for them.
Is the key person in our relations with local Internet provider, electricity, heating and other companies.
Other duties may be added, as specified by management
Qualifications & Competencies
Three (3) to five (5) years of experience providing desktop support
Ability to troubleshoot, rebuild, reconfigure, and repair Windows 7/10 desktop OS
Ability to take ownership of tickets and problems assigned, accurately record work performed, and troubleshoot issues (in person, by telephone, or via remote access) in a timely fashion
Knowledge and experience managing and supporting Active Directory, Office 365, Server 2012, and Microsoft Office
Knowledge and experience configuring and maintaining end-user laptops
Knowledge and experience performing general preventative maintenance tasks on computers, laptops, printers, and peripheral equipment
Experience with multiple operating systems, including Windows 7/10, IOS, and Android
Ability to multitask, prioritize projects, and deliver on commitments
Flexibility to work non-traditional hours when necessary in a deadline-oriented environment
Proven customer service skills and effective time management, planning and organizing skills
Ability to function effectively in a team environment
Ability to work effectively with minimal supervision and maintain a professional demeanor under stress
Capable of lifting and moving computers, monitors, printers, and other IT peripherals
Education / Certifications:
Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent combination of education and experience
English language Working Knowledge, Oral + Written (Mandatory)
Kyrgyz (Native)
Russian
